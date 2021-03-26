Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.19% of Cantel Medical worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMD opened at $79.19 on Friday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMD. Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

