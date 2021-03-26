Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Buys C$16,910.00 in Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Vernon Frolick purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$16,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,968.60.

Cantex Mine Development stock remained flat at $C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,907. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.03. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$1.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.06 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

