Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Buys C$16,910.00 in Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Vernon Frolick purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$16,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,968.60.
Cantex Mine Development stock remained flat at $C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,907. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.03. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$1.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.06 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.
About Cantex Mine Development
