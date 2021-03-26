Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 4,884 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 20.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 23.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 6.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $327,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $261.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.33. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $125.59 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.81.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.