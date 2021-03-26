Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 48,878 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 953,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,419,000 after purchasing an additional 311,442 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,522,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 118,650 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 428,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 84,159 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 67,599 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

