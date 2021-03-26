Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 27,250 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,250 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $119.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.44.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

