Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 43,551 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,551 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

