Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 48,878 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

