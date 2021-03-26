Captrust Financial Advisors Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after buying an additional 112,559 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LH opened at $248.48 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $110.40 and a 1 year high of $254.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.37.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

