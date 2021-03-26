Captrust Financial Advisors Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.44. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $75.26 and a 52 week high of $119.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

