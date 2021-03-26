Captrust Financial Advisors Has $6.85 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,232,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,455,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

SCHM opened at $73.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $76.91.

