Captrust Financial Advisors Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.05% of Markel worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Markel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Markel by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Truist raised their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,145.80.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,140.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,027.75. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $761.06 and a 12 month high of $1,169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

