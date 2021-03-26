Captrust Financial Advisors Has $7.34 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Novartis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,950,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $76.86 and a twelve month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.