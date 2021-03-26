CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,849 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of CareDx worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNA. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CareDx by 6.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 1,159,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 173,978 shares during the period.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CareDx stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,973. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.89 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.97.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $864,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,579 shares of company stock worth $5,076,073. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.