Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading 6.4% Higher

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s share price was up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.56 and last traded at $41.37. Approximately 2,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 456,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 134.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 217,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 27.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.