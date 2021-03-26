Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.65

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.65 and last traded at $65.22, with a volume of 4324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. Analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 in the last 90 days. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

