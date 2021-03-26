Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,264,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,185 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 14.25% of Casey’s General Stores worth $940,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.10.

CASY stock opened at $211.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $213.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.44.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.