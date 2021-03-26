CashBet Coin (CBC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18,630.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.43, $13.77, $10.39 and $50.98.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00050325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.62 or 0.00651028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00064720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023477 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $13.77, $50.98, $24.43, $5.60, $51.55, $10.39, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $20.33 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

