Caspian (CSP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.04 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $9.04 million and $54,281.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00022419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00049519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.18 or 0.00641084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023482 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

