Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 7,500 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $473,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,430,250.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $577,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $948,326.77.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,700.00.

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 288,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.99. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $96,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

