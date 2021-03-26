Castle (CSTL) Market Capitalization Hits $22,974.53

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $22,974.53 and $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,445,450 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

