Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CATY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CATY stock opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $18,761,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,518,000 after buying an additional 454,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,057,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,028,000 after buying an additional 453,310 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 291,512 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after buying an additional 244,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

