Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Director Purchases C$35,125.00 in Stock

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Director Roderick Donald Maxwell purchased 140,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$35,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$115,794.50.

On Friday, March 26th, Roderick Donald Maxwell acquired 29,500 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,670.00.

TSE CET traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.00. Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.38.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

