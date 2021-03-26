Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $231.90

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $231.90 and last traded at $229.54, with a volume of 1428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.89.
CVCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.85.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $19,825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 57.8% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 82,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
