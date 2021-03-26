Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $231.90

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $231.90 and last traded at $229.54, with a volume of 1428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.89.

CVCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.85.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $288.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $19,825,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 57.8% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 82,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

