CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

