Ccore Trading Up 85.4% This Week (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 85.4% higher against the US dollar. Ccore has a total market cap of $7,388.03 and $85.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00022568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00049405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.77 or 0.00641249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023550 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.