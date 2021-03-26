CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Erste Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $13.58 on Friday. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

