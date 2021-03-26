Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CE. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.32.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE CE traded up $5.29 on Friday, hitting $154.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,342. Celanese has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $152.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Celanese by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $2,751,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $207,356,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 399,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.