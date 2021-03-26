Celanese (NYSE:CE) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Celanese traded as high as $155.42 and last traded at $152.97, with a volume of 1759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.61.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.32.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 399,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

