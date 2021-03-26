Celer Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $72.77 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $379.96 million and approximately $72.77 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00022645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00049389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $353.25 or 0.00642084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023530 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,479,764,458 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

