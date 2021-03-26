Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Down 6.4%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) fell 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $24.32. 13,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 611,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $948.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 2.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 565.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 379,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,722,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

