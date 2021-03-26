Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,702 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Celsius worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

CELH traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,969. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $70.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.66 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

