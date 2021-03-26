Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Centamin alerts:

CELTF opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.92. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.