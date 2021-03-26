Centaur Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $844,381.00 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last seven days, Centaur has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $17.14 million and approximately $844,381.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00060522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.77 or 0.00211593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00822311 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00052057 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076444 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026986 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

