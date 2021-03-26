CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,989,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,288,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 3.30% of CenterPoint Energy worth $389,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,530 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,444,000 after buying an additional 7,007,686 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,197,000 after buying an additional 1,328,466 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,130,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,589,000 after buying an additional 328,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $141,345,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

