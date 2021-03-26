Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.71

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and traded as high as $6.06. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 864,379 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 688,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 167,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.