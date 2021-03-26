Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.68

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.68 and last traded at $49.67, with a volume of 2106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

