Centrality Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.06 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $116.98 million and $2.06 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for about $0.0975 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00638459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00023372 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

