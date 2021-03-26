Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Sells $177,225.00 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $177,225.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 134,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,083. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $289.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 3.71.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.79. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 517.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its position in Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 367,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Centrus Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

