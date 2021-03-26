Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Cerner stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a 52 week low of $57.82 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

