CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of CEVA worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,215,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,283,000 after buying an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,621,000 after acquiring an additional 84,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.42. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,206.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Christer Nilsson sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,393,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock worth $7,392,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

