Chainlink Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $11.25 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $27.05 or 0.00048883 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.11 or 0.00632772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023457 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029797 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,009,556 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

