Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $88.33 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Citizens Financial Group worth $88,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

