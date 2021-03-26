Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $93.43 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Burlington Stores worth $93,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Third Point LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,170,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 6.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 11.6% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 756,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,987,000 after acquiring an additional 78,512 shares during the period.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.39.

NYSE:BURL opened at $292.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.76 and a 200 day moving average of $240.07. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.65 and a 52 week high of $321.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

