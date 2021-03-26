Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of PPL worth $100,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.