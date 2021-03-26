Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,647 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,153 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Sunrun worth $93,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,325.33 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 16,443 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $905,187.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,795 shares in the company, valued at $79,921,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,439 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $529,061.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 95,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,173.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,934 shares of company stock valued at $40,094,884 over the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

