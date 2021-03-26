ChartEx (CHART) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 53.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $340,092.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00059923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00225019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.46 or 0.00822418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00051124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00076400 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026573 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.