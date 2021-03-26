Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,821,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHE opened at $458.22 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $377.51 and a one year high of $560.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $469.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.56.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

