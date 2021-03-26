China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a growth of 16,604.8% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 581,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of HGSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 236,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,379. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 million, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. China HGS Real Estate has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Get China HGS Real Estate alerts:

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.28%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of China HGS Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.