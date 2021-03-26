China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 3,694.1% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 441,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CXDC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.07. 122,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,820. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.07. China XD Plastics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

About China XD Plastics

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China, and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

