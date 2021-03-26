China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ:CXDC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 3,694.1% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 441,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CXDC stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.07. 122,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,820. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.07. China XD Plastics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.
