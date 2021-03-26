Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.03

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.03 and traded as high as C$13.78. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$13.74, with a volume of 450,361 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.94.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

